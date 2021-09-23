Tom Felton Was Dehydrated When He Collapsed at Golf Tournament, Source Says

Tom Felton was dehydrated when he collapsed at a golf tournament on Thursday, a source tells ET. The Harry Potter star had fans concerned after he was seen being held up by others on the course in Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Felton’s rep has not responded for comment.

Pro surfer Kelly Slater was golfing with Felton when the incident happened and stayed by his side until help arrived. Felton was then taken to the hospital, and according to ET's source, is "feeling better." The actor is still in the hospital as of Thursday evening, and is expected to stay overnight for observation.

Felton just celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.

"33 years done - good lord it’s been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour - let’s keep a good thing going - to the next 33 xx."

