Tom Hanks' Reunion With 'Cast Away' Co-Star Wilson Goes Awry During First-Pitch Ceremony in Cleveland

Tom Hanks and his Cast Away co-star Wilson were reunited in Cleveland, but it became crystal clear to everyone that Wilson still has a mind of his own!

The Oscar-winning actor took the mound Friday night at Progressive Field for the Cleveland Guardians' home opener against the San Francisco Giants. The 65-year-old actor had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, and joining him for the festivities was none other than Wilson.

Hanks carried the remote-controlled version of Wilson to the mound and hoisted Wilson high in the air to reveal the blood-smeared volleyball's face as well as the Guardians' logo. But when Hanks set Wilson down on the mound and prepared to throw the first pitch, Wilson rolled off the mound.

At first, the announcers didn't pay much attention after noting it was a windy day in Cleveland. Hanks retrieved Wilson and set the ball down again on the mound, but Wilson rolled down again! Only this time, Wilson rolled to the infield and curled around to the front of the mound. That's when everyone knew the jig was up. Wilson's remote-controlled!

Hanks would eventually throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Larry Doby Jr., son of the late Larry Doby -- the second player to break baseball's color barrier (behind Jackie Robinson) and the first Black player in the American League.

Hanks, a lifelong Cleveland baseball fan, starred in the 2000 survival drama as Chuck Noland, an executive who was bound for Malaysia but instead gets stranded on an uninhabited island after the cargo plane he's on gets caught in a storm.

The film, which underwent numerous production challenges, would ultimately become a box office hit and gross more than $400 million worldwide.