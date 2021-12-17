Tom Holland Wants a Part on 'Euphoria' With Zendaya

Tom Holland already has his next gig with Zendaya in mind!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars and real-life couple sat down to answer some fan questions for IMDb. The first question for the two was, "When will Tom get a cameo on Euphoria?"

"Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed. I must have come to visit Euphoria 30 times this season," Holland said, with Zendaya, adding, "I know we should have tried to… Easter egg. Get you in there."

Holland then quipped, "I want to be in Euphoria!"

"I know! Let me talk to some people. HBO! Let’s get them on the phone," the actress added. The highly anticipated second season of Euphoria will be premiere Jan. 9. Here's hoping it comes true!

Elsewhere in the fun Q&A, Holland and Zendaya shared which Hogwarts house their Spider-Man characters belong to.

"I think Peter would be in Hufflepuff. I think Peter is a very, very accepting person, whereas I think people in Gryffindor are real go-getters. They’re all about the Quidditch team and it’s, like, where I imagine the jocks are," Holland explained. "Whereas the people in Hufflepuff, I reckon, is where more of the artistic people end up going to. But I also think Peter Parker looks good in yellow."

As for Zendaya's MJ? The actor quickly replied without hesitation, "Slytherin, all day long for MJ!"

"Lies! No! Just because someone is honest and upfront does not mean they’re Slytherin," Zendaya said, adding she could be in Ravenclaw, to which Holland added, "Yeah, Ravenclaw is not a bad one."

The two also had a fun back-and-forth when deciding what Hogwarts houses their pets would be in.

The couple has been having a great press run for their latest Marvel flick. While chatting with ET at the red carpet premiere in Los Angeles, Holland adorably stopped in his tracks as he heard his girlfriend making her arrival.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.