Tom Sandoval Slams Wellness Resort for Playing Into Rumors He Was Reuniting With Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval slammed Mirival Resorts for suggesting he was staying at the Arizona wellness retreat while it was reported Raquel Leviss was seeking treatment for her mental health.

ET exclusively learned on Friday that Raquel had checked herself into a mental health treatment facility amid the Scandoval fallout. This comes over a month after it was revealed that Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, had broken up amid allegations that he had cheated on her with Leviss.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told ET.

Once the news broke, fans started to speculate that Leviss was at Mirival Resorts and Sandoval would soon be joining her. The rumors infiltrated social media and earlier this week, the Arizona location posted a now-deleted photo on their Instagram page that featured an empty bar with the caption, "You know that it’s our time, these are the best days of our life. 🍸," which are lyrics to the Bravo show’s theme song.

Sandoval was so upset with the resort, he took to his Instagram Stories to express his disappointment.

Instagram/@TomSandoval

"I’m beyond disappointed in @MiravalResorts @MiravalArizona and their decision to post to their Instagram account this past weekend alluding to me staying there this week," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, April 17. "They claim to be a refuge for wellness and betterment. But that is obviously false. They’d rather feed into the negativity and spectacle that has engulfed my life."

"In a continuous effort to be healthy and work on myself, I planned a trip to go there completely alone to try to find some peace. Miraval clearly isn’t the place for that," Sandoval continued. "Special shout-out to the general manager who refuses to take any responsibility for the actions of his team even though he considered the post 'in poor taste.' Regardless of where you stand in all this, we all deserve the chance to work to be better."

According to the Leviss’ rep, the 28-year-old reality star had planned to admit herself before the Vanderpump Rules reunion was taped on March 23. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," the rep said. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Last month, amid allegations that she had a months-long affair with Sandoval during his nine-year relationship with Madix, Raquel touched on her issues in an exclusive statement to ET.

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," her statement read. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.