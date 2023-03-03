Tom Sizemore Dead at 61: Safdie Brothers, Kim Coates, Richard Roeper and More Pay Tribute

After suffering a brain aneurysm, Tom Sizemore has died, according to multiple reports.

The actor, famous for his performances in blockbusters like Saving Private Ryan, Heat and Black Hawk Down, died on Friday at a Los Angeles hospital. He was 61 years old.

Sizemore's death comes nearly two weeks after he collapsed at his Los Angeles home on Feb. 18 and was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm, which occurred as a result of a stroke. He remained hospitalized in a coma. On Feb. 27, Sizemore's manager revealed in a statement that doctors recommended an end-of-life decision and advised his family that there was "no further hope."

Following the news of Sizemore's death, fans and famous friends took to social media to celebrate the actor and his career.

The Safdie Brothers shared a photo of Josh with Sizemore, along with a bit of movie trivia. "In 2015 Sizemore read Bagosian’s part at a table reading for [Uncut] Gems," they shared. "He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details… it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP."

In 2015 Sizemore read Bagosian’s part at a table reading for Gems. He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details… it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP pic.twitter.com/4AGaE6rF71 — SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) March 4, 2023

Kim Coates shared a screenshot of the two from Black Hawk down, writing, "So talented. So tormented. Our lives took different paths.. never forget our early N.Y night life. Good ol days. And now he’s gone. So sad and sorry for that. RIP tommy KC."

Jeezuz. Tommy Sizemore.. Gone .

Here’s me n him from Black Hawk Down.. we’d done a few pictures together. So talented. So tormented. Our lives took different paths.. never forget our early N.Y night life. Good ol days. And now he’s gone. So sad and sorry for that. RIP tommy KC🥃 pic.twitter.com/oJEmraOKiw — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) March 4, 2023

Film critic Richard Roeper quote Sizemore in Heat, writing, "'You know for me, the action is the juice.' Wishing Tom Sizemore the peace and rest that was so elusive for him on this Earth."

“You know for me, the action is the juice.” Wishing Tom Sizemore the peace and rest that was so elusive for him on this Earth. pic.twitter.com/6KUr0Y08hR — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) March 4, 2023

The actor's Shooter co-star Eddie McClintock tweeted, "RIP Tom Sizemore, a human being" alongside an image of Sizemore in Saving Private Ryan.

RIP Tom Sizemore, a human being. 👊🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OTkyUdZPPx — Eddie McClintock 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@EddieMcClintock) March 1, 2023

Maeve Quinlan, who starred alongside Sizemore in The Florentine, tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences to the entire Sizemore family. Most especially, my thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger. May God hold you in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you both. #tomsizemore #rip #tomsizemorerip."

My heartfelt condolences to the entire Sizemore family.

Most especially, my thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger. May God hold you in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you both.#tomsizemore #rip #tomsizemorerip — Maeve Quinlan (@maevequinlan) March 4, 2023

The Wire star Wendell Pierce shared a loving message following the news of Sizemore's hospitalization, writing, "One of my first films was with Tom Sizemore. A bon vivant and great actor. God bless him."

One of my first films was with Tom Sizemore. A bon vivant and great actor. God bless him. https://t.co/4e3nTexRCU — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) February 28, 2023

See more tributes below:

Our guy Sizemore pic.twitter.com/jXYGyxPYVT — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 28, 2023

You were an incredible actor RIP Tom Sizemore pic.twitter.com/eeqgGlLvB5 — Michael Matteo Rossi (@MichaelMatteoRo) March 4, 2023

i’ll always love sizemore on film. i know he left wreckage in his legacy, but he was incredibly kind and available to me when i was really struggling and that’s a good thing he did and i’ll never forget it. wish him peace in the transition and to those affected by his absence. — Rob Belushi (@robbelushi) February 28, 2023

Sizemore was always one of the best parts of your favorite movies… Heat , Natural Born Killers Saving private Ryan, True Romance that one seen in a Point Break

RIP pic.twitter.com/Mslpyb5Ad3 — Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) March 4, 2023

Our friend #TomSizemore left us today. He has saved @theasylumcc universe countless times from aliens to giant sharks. He was always cast as the hero, because he was always a hero to us. #RIP. pic.twitter.com/yIIi22rnzJ — David Michael Latt (@DavidMLatt) March 4, 2023