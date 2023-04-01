Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Addresses Relationship With Pamela Anderson After Documentary

Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, says she and Pamela Anderson have no issues.

Furlan and Anderson were said to be feuding after the 36-year-old comedian mocked the former Baywatch star last month, suggesting Anderson wouldn’t care if she died.

Furlan, who faced backlash from fans and ultimately deleted the TikTok video, says things between the two are fine now.

"We’re all good. We want happiness, we want everyone to be friends," Furlan told TMZ on Friday.

Furlan added that she has yet to hear from Anderson but said she would be happy to talk things over.

In her since-deleted controversial clip, the 36-year-old used a "90s Pam Makeup" filter on herself and repeatedly said, "Oh, oh" in an unfazed manner while Lee sat next to her not paying attention.

"Pam if I died," she wrote over the clip, which came after the release of Anderson’s documentary and her memoir.

After sparking backlash, Furlan wrote, "Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope," before deleting the video altogether.

In January, Anderson released her documentary, Pamela, a love story, and memoir, Love, Pamela. In both, she details her whirlwind marriage to the Mötley Crüe drummer and the subsequent leak of their now-infamous sex tape that she says led to the end of their union. In both the book and movie, Anderson describes Tommy as her ultimate true love while also reigniting attention to Lee's alleged violent outbursts.

"I'm sure it's going to be annoying to his wife. I'd be annoyed," Anderson told the Wall Street Journal of her memoir.

Furlan cleared the air on TikTok, negating Anderson's point.

"I just wanted to come on here to let you know that I'm OK," Furlan said in a video, "because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice, and I'm good. Don't worry, and don't worry about all the people that are saying all the mean things that they're saying. That's totally, you know, I don't live in that world. So, please don't stress and thank you to all the people that have been so sweet."

Anderson wedLee in 1995, with whom she shares two sons, Dylan, 25, and Brandon, 26. After Lee and Anderson called it quits in 1998, she married Kid Rock in 2006. The pair split the next year. Anderson noted that she knew things wouldn't work out with Kid Rock "right when I got married."

Anderson explained in her memoir that her split from the drummer was "the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life," but she "had to protect my babies."

Furlan, who married the Mötley Crüe rocker in 2019, thanked those who have shown her love amid the criticism.

"We’re only here for a certain amount of time, so I don’t sweat the comments from people that don’t know me or my relationship or anything like that," she shared. "I love everyone that’s been really kind. I’m sending love to those who have been unkind because I think they probably need it."