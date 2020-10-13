Toni Braxton Calls Out Sister Tamar's Ex-Boyfriend David Adefeso: 'Leave My Family Alone!'

"You Weasel...you Ferret...You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!" she tweeted in reference to her sons, Denim, 18, and Diezel, 17.

The exact reason for Toni's tweet is unknown, though her sister, Towanda Braxton, shed a bit of light on the matter in an Instagram video.

"Toni is OK. She’s just really pissed off at David, as we all are. We don’t appreciate or condone the way that he's handling the situation," Towanda said. "It’s even deeper than you guys can even image... For Toni to even say something and post it on social media -- because you know she never does anything like that -- you know he's gone way too far."

"And like she said, you don’t involve the children. We don’t care what happens or how we may disagree or agree to disagree, you never involve the children. David went over the line when it comes to that," she continued. "... I believe he is a loser boy. And if I’m calling somebody a loser boy, I mean it."

ET has reached out to David for comment.

One month before David filed for a restraining order, Tamar credited him with saving her life when he found her unresponsive in their home and called emergency services. In the months since her July hospitalization, both Tamar and David have addressed her mental health.

During an Instagram Live last month, David claimed Tamar assaulted him when he was "driving at high speed" with an unexpected "blow to [his] neck."

"I will never, ever bring myself to attack Tamar, somebody I've spent so long with… [but] I'll speak the truth," he said. "I've been a victim of domestic violence, of domestic assault. I was attacked."

David further claimed that the alleged incident led him to crash his Rolls-Royce and caused $30,000 in damages. He added that the alleged altercation was his basis for requesting a restraining order.

A source previously told The Blast that Tamar has alleged that David was the aggressor, and claimed that he threatened to kill her in a murder-suicide.

David denied such accusations, calling them "a complete and absolute falsehood."

