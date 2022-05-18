'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast Makes Waves on Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

The Top Gun: Maverick cast landed on the red carpet in style at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. The spectacle began with the celebrated arrival of superstar Tom Cruise, who greeted cheering fans at the Palais before walking down the red carpet with co-star Jennifer Connelly.

Cruise and Connelly were also joined by fellow co-stars Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Jay Ellis.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The cast's arrival was made even more memorable when an eight-jet flyover released smoke in the colors of the French flag over the event. The pageantry felt fitting after the movie's glitzy premiere on the retired aircraft carrier USS Midway earlier this month. It premieres in theaters on May 24.

At the festival, Cruise was honored by Cannes director Thierry Fremaux, who delivered a speech recognizing the actor’s contributions to international pop culture and showed a reel of his filmography. He then surprised Cruise with a Palme d’Or, the festival's highest prize. The ceremony and speech were both met with standing ovations from the crowd.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

"I'm never going to forget this evening," Cruise said. After Fremaux's speech, the Hollywood veteran invited all the filmmakers in attendance to stand up in recognition of their work.

Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

"Thank you for this time," Cruise said. "I make these movies for all of you."

For more must-see Cannes appearances, check out ET's gallery!