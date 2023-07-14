'Top Gun: Maverick's Greg Tarzan Davis on What It's Like Being Friends With Tom Cruise (Exclusive)

Movie star besties! After starring in Top Gun: Maverick, Greg Tarzan Davis will soon be sharing the screen with Tom Cruise yet again in the forthcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and the handsome actor is opening up about the connection he's formed with the Hollywood veteran.

Davis, 28, joined ET's Nischelle Turner at the Baha Mar Resort in the Bahamas, from where Entertainment Tonight is broadcasting for the week, and he opened up about his friendship with the celebrated superstar.

"It's a challenge, you know, because he’s the type of person that, if you say something is cool or you say that you wanna do something -- like I said, 'Oh man, it'd be cool to learn how to skydive,' and he's like, 'Oh yeah? You think so?' The next day I get a call saying, 'Hey, yeah, so I was talking to Tom and Tom said that you wanted to learn how to skydive,'" Davis recalls with a laugh. "I'm like, 'Wait, wait! That was just the conversation starter, Tom! I didn't really mean it.'"

As a movie star who knows how to support his friends and colleagues, Davis explained that Cruise is truly "the ultimate hype man."

Top Gun: Maverick has shattered box office records and continues to rake in cash worldwide while also getting showered with critical praise. And next year, Davis will be starring alongside Cruise again in the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

"Stepping on the set of Mission: Impossible, I was like, 'I can't believe this is happening,'" Davis shares.

"We we shot Top Gun: Maverick when there wasn’t a pandemic going on, but we started shooting that during the pandemic, so that was difficult on its own," he says. "But we went everywhere [for Mission: Impossible], which was amazing. I got to see the world."

While Top Gun: Maverick is still soaring high since its release in May, fans will have to wait almost exactly a year for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to hit theaters July 14, 2023.