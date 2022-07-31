Tori and Zach Roloff Mark Baby Josiah's 3-Month Birthday, Share All His Milestones

Zach and Tori Roloff are celebrating a special milestone! On Saturday, the Little People Big World stars marked their youngest son, Josiah’s, 3-month birthday. “3 months,” Tori began the celebratory post before listing her and Zach’s baby boy’s latest accomplishments.

“Josiah is finally sleeping! 💤 He is almost 13 pounds! 💪🏼 Si is tracking and LOVES his brother! 👦🏻👦🏻 He loves being talked to! 🗣 Josiah doesn’t give away smiles easily though! 🤩 Bath is still our favorite time! 🛁 Love you sweet si si!! 🤍 #josiahlukeroloff.”

Josiah got some love from his grandmother in the comments. “Sweet little boy. And his big brother and sister love him. So does Mimi 💙,” Zach’s mother Amy Roloff wrote under the post.

The proud mama shared the update alongside a series of pictures that featured Josiah laying on a countdown mat, and sitting up in a chair -- showing off his piercing blue eyes.

Zach, 31, and Tori, 32, welcomed their son on April 30. In May, the couple shared their son’s achondroplasia diagnosis. The form of dwarfism that Zach’s parents Amy and Matt have, and their other children, Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 2 have as well.

Josiah’s 3-month birthday comes almost a week after his parents celebrated their 7-year wedding anniversary. “11 years of knowing you. 7 years of marriage. 3 kids (+1). 3 houses. 1 incredible ride,” Tori captioned a series of pictures of her and her husband.

“I love you more this year than I did last, and fall more in love with you every sing day @zroloff07. You are the best husband to be and father to our kids and I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary babe uh!! 🤍 here’s to many more years together! 🎉#storyofzachandtori #zandtpartyoffive.”

In May, Tori and Zach spoke to ET about expanding their family and becoming a party of five. "Going from one to two was way harder than going from two to three," Tori told ET. "I said it on social media. It's like Josiah's been here this whole time."

"It is," Zach agreed. "You're adding cars to the train now. He's just part of the program."