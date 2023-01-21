Tori Spelling Reveals How Much Money She Dropped on Denise Richards' OnlyFans Account

Tori Spelling got curious about Denise Richards' content on OnlyFans. And her curiosity cost her. As in hundreds of dollars.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live show and opened up about why she decided to subscribe to her longtime friend's account on the subscription-based adult social media platform.

"I've been friend with her for years. I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans and -- I'm not going to lie -- I was like, 'Let me check it out. What does it entail?" she said. "So I looked at it and of course it shows something like unless you subscribe you can't get it. So of course I subscribed under a fake name."

Once she subscribed, Spelling was pretty much hooked, and she wanted to see more, which meant having to reach for her digital wallet.

"It's riveting because they're like 'Hey we might show you this in the shower,'" she said. "And I just wanted to see, it's my friend and I'm like, 'Hey, how far is she going?'. They say, allegedly, if you tip them they get back to you faster. So I was like, 'Hey, love what I'm seeing, would love to see some more.' I ended up, in the course of two days, spending $400. I couldn't stop."

Back in September, Richards revealed to Lewis that while joining OnlyFans has proven to be financially lucrative, she said she only signed on initially as a way to help alleviate some of the public vitriol aimed at her and Charlie Sheen's 18-year-old daughter, Sami, for joining the site first.

"The reason why I wanted to join was because she got so much backlash for that, that I didn't think it was really fair," Richards said. "I've done things in my career, I've done Playboy and obviously Wild Things, and I've done sexy shoots before promoting movies and stuff like that. Sometimes people say negative things -- well, a lot of times they do and a lot of times they don't -- and I thought this is not fair that she would be getting this much backlash when a lot of people post stuff like that even just on Instagram. Not to take it as far as you can take it on OnlyFans, obviously, but still. It's like, I just felt that it was not really fair for her to get that kind of backlash."

Sheen initially took issue with Sami joining, but he later changed his tune after talking things over with his ex.

In a statement to ET, released by Sheen's publicist, Jeff Ballard, the actor said Richards "illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed." Sheen added, "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”