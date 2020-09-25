Tory Lanez Denies Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Allegations In New Track on 'Daystar' Album

Tory Lanez is breaking his silence on the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion back in July.

Megan definitively claimed via Instagram in August that Lanez was the person who shot her on the morning of July 12 in Los Angeles. At the time, she shared since-deleted photos of her injured foot along with a video of her account of that evening's events. Now, Lanez is disputing Megan's allegations with the release of his new album, Daystar. The rapper addresses the shooting on the album's first track, "Money Over Fallouts," claiming that Megan and her team are trying to frame him.

"Ho caught me D'd up, talk down, we T'ing up/Megan people tryna frame me for a shootin', but them boys ain't clean enough," he raps. "I see how they teamin' up, watchin' and I'm calculatin'/Gotta keep it quiet, I can't jeopardize the outcome waitin'."

"Seein' certain n***as hatin', like, how this n***a hatin'?/I done gave these people so much features, made these n***as famous," he continues. "They was on the blog sayin' I'm canceled from this entertainment/I was on that Spotify like 30 million monthly listeners, I'm f**kin' goin' crazy.'"



Later in the song, Lanez also questions how Megan could have gotten shot in the foot, without bullets hitting any bones or tendons.

"Gotta see a couple questions: how the f**k you get shot in your foot, don't hit no bones or tendons?/How the f**k your team is tryna to pay me in some whole millions?" he raps. "I just lost like $10 million because this cold business/But I got like 10 million followers that's gon' roll with me/Fans that support me 'cause they know my heart."

"So I don't give a sh** if shorty know Jigga," he adds, referencing JAY-Z. "I was taught to beat the block/Eeny, meeny, miny in these streets, and so my Nina cocked."

Lanez also at one point raps, "Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on a affidavit/Knowing I ain't do it but I’m coming at my truest/Tryna keep this shit two hunnid with you, shorty, I can't prove it/But them people in yo' ear, they the true ones that I fear."

Prior to the album's release, Lanez hinted that he'd be breaking his silence on the shooting. "To my fans ... I'm sorry for my silence .... but respectfully .. I got time today ...... 9 PM PST," the rapper tweeted on Thursday.

ET has reached out to Megan's reps for comment.



As ET previously reported, Megan alleged that Lanez and his camp had been trying to spread rumors about her to cast doubt on her and protect his reputation. "Yes, this n***a Tory shot me," Megan claimed in a video shared to social media. "You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and s**t. Stop lying!"

According to Megan's recollection of the night, she and Lanez -- along with one of her friends and a member of Lanez' security personnel -- were in a car, driving to her house. Megan alleges that an argument broke out, and she left the car in anger.

Megan claimed that Lanez then shot her from the window of the car, where he was riding in the back seat. She also admitted that she initially withheld the information about the gun from police and from hospital staff.

In August, a rep for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told ET they were reviewing a potential charge of felony assault with a firearm against Daystar Peterson (whose artist name is Tory Lanez) in a case in which Megan claimed she was shot. On July 24, the DA's office asked LAPD for further investigation before making a filing decision.

That same month, Megan opened up about the painful emotions she felt following the shooting in an Instagram Live Q&A.

"I felt, like, really crazy," she responded, when asked by a fan, "What did you feel after getting shot?"

"I felt like, why did I get shot? Like, what did I do? It was insane. But s**t was crazy, and I feel like some people think that it's funny, and I feel like some people think that it's a joke, and I feel like some people think that they're saying it to get to me. But I'm not ashamed of who I am, and I'm not ashamed of what I've been through, and I'm not scared to say anything about anything."

"It's not fun, b**ch," she continued. "I don't understand. I just felt very betrayed by a friend. I felt very betrayed by all my friends. I felt very shocked, very scared. But the one thing that y'all need to know about me is, I'm not a person who is able to be down for a long time. ... I don't like to be victimized. I don't like to feel like, 'Oh my god, Megan, something's wrong.' I like to be upbeat. I like to be happy."

