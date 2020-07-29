Tracy Morgan and Wife Megan Wollover Are Divorcing After Almost 5 Years of Marriage

Tracy Morgan and his wife, Megan Wollover, have split. The 51-year-old comedian announced the news in a statement to ET on Wednesday.

"Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce," the statement reads. "This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy."

A spokesperson for the New Jersey Superior Court confirms to ET that a divorce complaint was submitted on Wednesday for filing by Morgan's attorney. The spokesperson added that more likely than not, this case will be sealed.

Morgan and 33-year-old Wollover got married in August 2015 in an intimate ceremony, after being engaged since 2011. They share a daughter, 7-year-old Maven Sonae.

The nuptials came almost 14 months after a Walmart tractor-trailer slammed into the 30 Rock star's limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike, killing comedian James McNair and severely injuring Morgan.

Planning his wedding played a huge role in the comedian’s recovery process. "I don't want to walk my wife down the aisle with a cane or in a wheelchair," Morgan told People in June 2015. "So I had to go hard with the therapy. I had to get better. There was no ifs, ands or buts about it."

"Happiness is simply having something to look forward to," he added at the time. "I look forward to being married, and I'm really happy."

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Morgan in April, and he joked about quarantining with Wollover in his New Jersey home.

"I've been in this house for two weeks with my wife, so she's expecting now," he cracked. "I get her pregnant every week."

"Romantically, we're role playing," he continued. "She's playing a young maiden who has a grandfather who's dying of corona and I'm playing a scientist who discovered a cure. She wants to save her grandfather's life and she's willing to do anything, Kev, and I mean anything."

