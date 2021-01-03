Tracy Morgan Playfully Roasted for Mispronouncing 'Soul' at the Golden Globes

Tracy Morgan had a bit of a flub at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, and the men nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy weren't going to let him forget it. While presenting the award for Best Original Score – Motion Picture, Morgan accidentally said "Sal" instead of the winners, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste of Soul.
Morgan realized his mistake immediately, but by then, the winners' speeches were already playing. Once they concluded, the men up for the next award, Don Cheadle, Nicholas Hoult, Eugene Levy, Jason Sudeikis and Ramy Youssef, playfully roasted Morgan for his mistake.
"Don't get nervous!" Levy hilariously warned, as Youssef bursted out laughing.
"Is it Sal who won Soul?" Cheadle joked. "Who won?"
"Soul's Pizzaria!" Sudeikis chimed in. "Soul's Pizzeria!"
Morgan issued an apology on Twitter. "Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!!" he wrote.
Still, fans and famous friends also couldn't help but joke about the flub -- and praise the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy crew -- on social media.
