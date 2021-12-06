Travis Barker Claps Back at Commenter Who Called His Tattoos 'Ridiculous'

Travis Barker is not here for the haters! The 46-year-old drummer posted a shirtless photo of himself showing off his body art over the weekend. But not everyone had nice things to say about Barker's tattoos.

One commenter wrote, "The tattoos really look ridiculous, Travis. When you get older, you are going to regret it."

Kourtney Kardashian's fiancé wasn't about to let that one slide, replying (via @CommentsByCelebs), "When I'm older I'm probably gonna hang out with other badass tattooed dudes and generally look awesome. What are you gonna do when you just look like every other old person?"

Other fans were quick to point out Barker's "Kourtney" tattoo, inked near his heart.

It seems Barker might be taking clapback notes from his ladylove. After one commenter recently speculated as to whether Kourtney is pregnant after she posted a bikini photo, she recently replied, "Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?"

In addition to his "Kourtney" tattoo on his chest, Barker also got ink of the outline of Kourt's lips to cover up an old tattoo of his ex, Shanna Moakler's, name and let Kourt tattoo "I love you" on his arm.

