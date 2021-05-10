Travis Barker Gifts Kourtney Kardashian With Lavish Mother's Day Floral Displays

Kourtney Kardashian was feeling the love on Mother's Day! The 42-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories to share three stunning floral arrangements she was gifted by her boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Tagging Barker in her videos with a wide-eyed emoji and a heart, the mother of three panned the camera around the room, showcasing the impressive displays that included roses, peonies, hydrangeas and more. The massive bouquets sat elevated on stone columns, taking up most of the room.

The couple started dating in January and have gotten very serious. They've vacationed together multiple times, including going on family trips. Travis also got Kourtney's name inked on his chest.

A source recently told ET, "Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married."

As for Scott Disick, the father of Kardashian's three children, he did not pay tribute to her via social media on Mother's Day. It's also not known if Barker gifted Shanna Moakler, the mother of his two children, with anything.