Travis Barker Honors Late DJ AM as He Flies to Italy With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is once again putting his fear of flying behind him.

The 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer took a moment to honor his late friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, as he flew to Italy with Kourtney Kardashian. On Saturday, Barker posted a nighttime photo of the ground taken from an airplane on his Instagram Story. In a follow up pic, he then remembered DJ AM by posting a photo of the late DJ.

Barker and DJ AM were the only survivors in the deadly 2008 plane crash in South Carolina that left four dead. The group was on their way home from a show when their plane's tires blew up during takeoff. The crash killed assistant Chris Baker, security guard Charles Still and the two pilots. While Barker and DJ AM were able to escape the crash, the drummer was left with third degree burns that covered 65 percent of his body, forcing him to undergo 26 surgeries and multiple skin grafts. About a year after the crash, DJ AM died of an accidental drug overdose on Aug. 28, 2009.

Barker continued by posting photos from his and Kardashian's time in Italy, their pasta meals, enjoying gelato and a selfie on a boat. This marked the second flight Barker has taken since the near-fatal crash.

Kardashian also shared similar snaps of their meals and dessert and more.

Over the years, Barker has opened up about his struggles with PTSD since the plane crash.

"I was dark... I couldn't walk down the street. If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn't want to see it," Barker told Men's Health Magazine in May. "The closer I was to it, it felt like I was closer to the bad stuff than I am to the good stuff. I felt closer to the experience of trying to escape, [to] being in an accident and being burned, trying to grab my friends from a burning plane. That haunted me for a long time."

The drummer shared that time and therapy has helped him heal, adding, "Now it's been so many years, it's getting easier for me. There are days where I'll wake up and never think about it."

At the time, he also mentioned that he'd like to conquer his fear of flying and tell his kids about it.

"If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my children], ‘Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.' I have to tell them, because I almost left them," he said. "That's a perfect day."

Barker finally conquered his fear earlier this month. The artist took his first flight in over a decade and headed to Cabo with Karadshian. The two were joined by Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble on Kylie Jenner's private jet.

To commemorate the moment, the musician posted a photo of him and Kardashian in front of the plane on the tarmac.

"With you anything is possible," Travis praised his girlfriend in the caption.

