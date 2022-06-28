Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis

A source tells ET, "Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney. They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis.”

The source had not heard what caused the pancreatitis. Another source tells ET that Kourtney drove Travis to West Hills Hospital and an ambulance transferred him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is an inflammation of the pancreas. “Pancreatitis can occur as acute pancreatitis — meaning it appears suddenly and lasts for days. Some people develop chronic pancreatitis, which is pancreatitis that occurs over many years,” the Mayo Clinic states.

Pancreatitis can sometimes improve with treatment, but more severe cases can lead to life-threatening complications. Some symptoms include stomach pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

TMZ was first to report the news.

On Tuesday, Barker was spotted lying on a stretcher while Kardashian was seen comforting her husband.

Per TMZ, Kardashian, who was dressed in black sweats and a black hoodie, followed closely behind the ambulance before joining her husband at Cedars-Sinai.

Prior to the photos, the drummer tweeted out a cryptic message that read, "God Save Me." Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, also asked for prayers on Instagram. Additionally on TikTok, the teen posted an image of her holding her father’s hand with a message that read, “Please say a prayer.” She later deleted the pic.

The rocker’s hospitalization comes the same day that his son, Landon, joined Machine Gun Kelly onstage during his sold-out show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The 18-year-old took the stage to sing their latest collaboration, “Die in California." In Instagram Stories posted by Landon, he's dressed in a head-to-toe black ensemble with shiny embellishments and looks completely in his element as he belts out the song to the massive crowd at the arena.