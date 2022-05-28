Travis Barker Showers Kourtney Kardashian With PDA in New Wedding Photos

Travis Barker loves playing footsies with Kourtney Kardashian, and that much is evident in a new set of wedding photos.

Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a new set of black and white photos showing the Blink 182 drummer take a bite out of Kourtney's ankle. He also kisses her feet. In another photo, Barker tries to remove Kardashian's garter with his teeth. The couple appear to be on a boat dressed in their wedding attire -- Barker looking dapper in a tuxedo and Kardashian in her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress.

Kardashian captioned the post, "Cheers to forever."

Not to be outdone, Barker also posted a set of his own new wedding photos, which shows the doting couple gazing into each other's eyes and kissing in an elevator. Barker aptly captioned the post, "Love in an elevator."

It was nearly a week ago when Kourtney and Travis exchanged "I dos" again in front of family and friends in Italy. Prior to the lavish wedding, the couple legally tied the knot in a California courthouse.

Kardashian and Barker exchanged vows on a red-carpeted altar at Villa Olivetta, a home on the idyllic Portofino estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. "The designers were happy to host this very special occasion," their rep told ET. Kourtney's children -- Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7-- and Travis' kids -- Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22 -- were all by their side as the pair said "I do."