Travis Kelce's Niece Wyatt Is a 'Swiftie' in Cute TikTok Video

Travis Kelce's niece has officially been declared a Swiftie!

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, took to TikTok on Monday to share an adorable video of their 4-year-old daughter, Wyatt, learning the names of her dad's Philadelphia Eagles teammates.

In the caption, Kylie wrote, "Just another swiftie tryna learn football, or a kid tryna avoid a nap. Who knows?"

Wyatt being declared a Swiftie -- a term used to describe Taylor Swift fans -- comes amid her uncle Travis' rumored romance with the 12-time GRAMMY-winning artist.

Earlier this month, Travis and Jason discussed Wyatt's fourth birthday on an episode of their New Heights podcast. "Happy birthday, baby Wy!" Travis exclaimed. "She loves the camera you got her," Jason told Travis, 34, who was delighted by the news, saying, "Let's go!"

"There's nothing cooler than a little kid going around snapping pics on a Polaroid. Did she take any yet?" Travis asked.

"She has. We got a bunch of them lying around. She took a bunch at her birthday party Saturday. Papa Kelce was sitting with her, showing how to work it," Jason, 35, replied of his and Travis' dad, Ed Kelce. "It was awesome."

"All right, Big Ed. Getting in there!" Travis chimed in.

Travis and Taylor have been linked together -- and the talk of the sports world -- since late September.

This past Sunday was the first Chiefs game that there's been a blank space for Taylor at one of Travis' games in three weeks. On Sept. 24, Taylor attended Travis and the Chiefs' home game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she sat in the suites with his mother, Donna Kelce.

