Trevor Noah Announces He's Leaving ‘The Daily Show’ After 7 Years

Trevor Noah is ending a storied run on the famed Comedy Central late-night series, The Daily Show. Noah has hosted the program for seven years after taking over for Jon Stewart in 2015.

The host made the announcement of his forthcoming departure to the studio audience on Thursday evening, though no official date has been announced.

In a special message to the viewers, Noah revealed that on his seventh anniversary with the series, "One of the one of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing throughout the night, and even today, waking up was was a feeling of gratitude."

He continued, "There's so many people who make this thing come together. And I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years. It's been wild. It's been truly wild."

"I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I have loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly shitty on the worst days. You know, we've we've laughed together, we've cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time," Noah revealed.

In a statement to ET, a Comedy Central spokesperson shared, “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps."

"As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them,” the statement continued.