Trevor Noah Returning to Host 2023 GRAMMY Awards

Trevor Noah is back as the host of the GRAMMYs! The former Daily Show host will be emceeing the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, the Recording Academy announced on Thursday.

Noah -- who previously hosted the awards show in 2021 and 2022 -- told Billboard that, for him, getting to head up music's biggest night is a "cheat code, because I’m a fan of almost all the people who are there."

"I am 1,000% a fan, and what I love about the GRAMMYs is that I become a fan of a new artist every single time," he said. "What many people don’t realize is how much work goes into the performances. Getting every single key right, every lighting cue perfect, choreographing all the moves between the cameras and the artists. You don’t truly appreciate it until you get behind the scenes, and I think that’s what makes me enjoy the show even more."

Part of the thrill, Noah noted, is getting the chance to go "off the cuff" to improvise and engage the audience, but always "in service of the show."

"Everyone is there to have a good time. It’s an awards show, but it’s also one of the greatest concerts you’ll ever get the opportunity to go to," he added.

Noah announced in August that he would be departing the Daily Show following seven seasons as host -- after taking over for Jon Stewart in 2015. Last Thursday, he signed off his final episode with an emotional farewell message.

"I'm grateful to you. Every single one of you," Noah shared with those in the audience in a special between-the-scenes video shared by the show. "I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill the audience... And I look at this now and I don't take it for granted, ever."

"Every seat that's ever been filled to watch something that I'm doing, I always appreciate it," he continued. "Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips. Everyone who's ever had an opinion."

"Even the people who hate-watch," he added with a laugh. "We still got the ratings! I'm eternally grateful to you."

See more from his emotional sign-off in the video below.

The 2023 GRAMMYs will broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.