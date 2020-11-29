Tristan Thompson Becomes a US Citizen -- See the Pic!

Tristan Thompson is now a U.S. citizen! U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services revealed on Tuesday that the NBA star -- who recently joined the Boston Celtics -- had taken his Oath of Allegiance.

"Congrats on reaching your goals @RealTristan13! Best of luck with the @NBA #Celtics as a #NewUSCitizen!" USCIS wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of Thompson and a quote from him, reading, "I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream."

Thompson, who was born in Ontario, Canada, played one season of college basketball for the Texas Longhorns before being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA draft.

Last weekend, Thompson's agent confirmed that after nine seasons playing for the Cavaliers, the athlete agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics. The deal is reportedly for $19 million and locks him in for two years.

Thompson posted a photo of himself jetting off to Boston on Saturday.

While Khloe Kardashian supported Thompson in the comments of his Instagram post, a source told ET last week that she will not be moving to Massachusetts with him.

"Khloe will not be uprooting her life to move to Boston, but she’ll be there often and you’ll definitely see her court side when COVID is over," the source said.

The source noted that Thompson will have a place in Boston that’s big enough for his family to stay. As always, the source said, Kardashian and Thompson's biggest priority is their 2-year-old daughter, True.

"Khloe and Tristan will continue to make sure that both parents are majorly involved and present in her life," the source said.

