Tristan Thompson Files Libel Suit Against Kimberly Alexander After She Claimed He Fathered Her Child

In court documents obtained by ET, Thompson's attorneys claim that Kimberly Alexander has "maliciously accused" the NBA pro of being "a deadbeat dad."

"A reputable, accredited DNA lab approved by her own lawyers has conclusively determined that Thompson is not the father of Alexander’s child," the documents claimed, adding that despite the alleged findings, "Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child’s father."

Thompson’s complaint also alleges that Alexander has had financial problems over the past several years, and claims that she’s been evicted from at least five different residences within the past seven years -- one as recent as July 2019.

The complaint adds that Thompson offered to take a second DNA paternity test by an AABB-accredited lab, believing that it would yield the same results, but Alexander allegedly refused and insisted on a third-party option that was not trusted by Thompson’s team.

"To quote Michael Jackson, 'The kid is not [his] son,'" the documents state.

Furthermore, the complaint claims that Alexander has publicly accused Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, and others of manipulating the paternity results, which the documents deny.

In regard to the libel allegations, the documents reference multiple allegedly defamatory social media posts shared by Alexander, regarding Thompson, which she continued to post after she was issued cease-and-desist letters.

According to the docs, Thompson is seeking damages to “set an example of defendants, and to deter such conduct in the future,” as well as for court costs.

One such cease-and-desist letter was sent last week on behalf of Thompson and Kardashian -- who share a 2-year-old daughter, True.

The letter was sent on behalf of the former couple by attorney Marty Singer last Wednesday, asking that Alexander "immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications."

Accusing Alexander of wanting her "15 minutes of fame," Singer added that if she doesn't heed the letters' warning, she will soon find herself "in court facing multi-million-dollar claims."