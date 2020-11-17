Tristan Thompson Sends Khloe Kardashian a Massive Bouquet After She Wins People's Choice Award

On Monday, Khloe shared a sweet video of the couple's daughter, True, posing in front of a massive bouquet of pink and white roses while holding up a card.

"Did I get flowers from your daddy?" Khloe asks her daughter from behind the camera.

The 2-year-old cutie then pretends to read the card from her NBA star dad.

"Oh, you're reading it? He says congratulations on winning People's Choice!" Khloe tells her.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Stories

Khloe and Tristan got back together in August following more than a year apart due to the Cleveland Cavaliers star's infidelity. They rekindled their romance during quarantine, which is currently being documented on KUWTK.

In addition to getting some love from her man, Khloe also got plenty of love from her fans. One particularly excited fan account asked the reality star to give a recorded acceptance speech, to which she obliged.

This is so awkward lol but I’m only doing this because you or one person (😡😡) asked for it pic.twitter.com/KQi1uFAW7f — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 16, 2020

"I honestly and truthfully, no bulls**t, I cannot believe that you guys did this," Khloe told her fans. "You guys picked me to win a People's Choice award and that, I think, means more to me than anything else."