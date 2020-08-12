True Thompson Hilariously Interrupts Mom Khloe Kardashian as She Tries to Film a Video

True Thompson is ready for her close up! The 2-year-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had some fun interrupting her famous mom as she tried to film a promotional video for her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian's, Poosh website.

Khloe shared the funny exchange on her Instagram Stories on Monday, trying multiple times to film the video about Kourtney's online store for Poosh. True pops in, excited to make her cameo.

"You want to say hi? Say hi!" Khloe urges her daughter.

"Hi!" True shouts, grinning in a pretty white dress.

Khloe continues to try filming the video, when True shouts, "Mom!"

"Yes, can I help you?" Khloe asks her daughter, laughing. "You brought me eggs? Thank you, Goose. True, I'm filming something for Auntie Kourt!"

As she tries to continue, Khloe writes, "I lost my train of thought. I failed."

This isn't the first time a Kardashian kiddo has crashed her mom's videos. Kim Kardashian Westshared several videos of herself being interrupted by her and Kanye West's eldest daughter, North, 7, amid quarantine as she tried to film a makeup tutorial and a PSA for the state of California.

Watch the clip below for more funny moments.