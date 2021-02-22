Twitter Reacts After DaBaby Randomly Disses JoJo Siwa in New Freestyle

DaBaby released a new track recently, and one line drew a lot of backlash from fans. In the freestyle "Beatbox" remix, which he dropped on Friday, it seems that he takes a strong swing at 17-year-old YouTube star JoJo Siwa.
The line in question comes when DaBaby raps, "You a b**ch, JoJo Siwa, b**ch," while he holds up a photo of Siwa on his phone.
The diss left many fans legitimately confused over why he would swing at a teen internet star, and angry for doing so.
Despite the backlash, DaBaby seemed to find the outrage funny, and took to Twitter to explain that the line wasn't meant as a diss, but was simply a play on words. DaBaby's real name is Jonathan (hence "JoJo") and he used Siwa as a twist on "See why."
"😂😂😂😂 I love Twitter bruh," DaBaby tweeted as the uproar was in full swing. He later added, "I 'Siwa' I’m not like the rest of you n***as .😂😂😂"
He also tweeted directly at Siwa, and explained that he meant no disrespect and that his daughter is a huge fan.
"@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. 😂," he wrote. "Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!"
However, that didn't stop many fans from expressing their outrage over what they felt was an attack on the young entertainer.
Twitter users expressed their shock, confusion and disappointment with some very creative posts of their own.
Many questioned what the alleged feud could have resulted from, while others just sat back and enjoyed watching Siwa's vocal fans come to her defense.
Siwa has yet to respond or comment on the line in question.
For more recent Siwa news, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT: