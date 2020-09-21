Twitter Reacts After Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero & Kelly Preston Are Left Out of 2020 Emmys 'In Memoriam'

This year's Emmy Awards honored many titans of television with their touching, powerful "In Memoriam" segment -- but some fans were left disappointed. Many took to Twitter during the show to express their shock, confusion and anger that a few big names were left out of the memorial.
While the tribute was a beautiful celebration of life, not every star who died over the last year was included. Specifically, the exclusion of Nick Cordero, Kobe Bryant, and Kelly Preston took many viewers by surprise.
While Bryant -- who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others -- wasn't an actor, he was a mainstay on television during his years-long career. Many felt his legacy deserved to be honored, regardless of his involvement in TV production.
The real cause of outrage seemed to stem from where the virtual ceremony was held: The Los Angeles Staples Center, also popularly known as "the house that Kobe built." So his exclusion from the "In Memoriam" was particularly jarring.
As for Cordero, his tragic death from COVID-19 complications on July 5 came after a very public months-long battle, and his passing impacted many across the entertainment industry.
Cordero was best known for his roles on Broadway, but he'd also had several prominent roles in numerous TV shows, including recurring roles on Blue Bloods and Law & Order: SVU. Fans were quick to point this out as they lamented his absence from the tribute.
Meanwhile, Preston's exclusion was met with equal indignation and disappointment. The actress -- who died on July 12 after a battle with cancer -- was best known for her film roles, and her celebrated romance with husband (*and occasional co-star) John Travolta.
However, with roles in numerous TV shows and a significant number of made-for-TV movies, it was shocking for many fans that she didn't get at least a mention in the lengthy segment.
They were far from the only celebs that fans felt were snubbed by the "In Memoriam" segment. Mythbusters star Grant Imahara, Monty Python co-creator Terry Jones and horror icon Sid Haig, were also left out -- as was two-time Oscar winner and Emmy nominee Olivia de Havilland.
As always, the Emmys acknowledged that not every celeb who has died this year would be featured in their tribute, citing time constraints. In an effort to respect and honor all those who have died, the Emmys maintain an extensive "In Memoriam" tribute on their website.
