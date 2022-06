Two Actors From Netflix's 'The Chosen One' Killed in Mexico Car Crash

Two actors on the Netflix series The Chosen One died during a horrific car crash in Mexico that also resulted in six production members injured.

The Baja California Department of Culture also revealed on Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar are the two actors who died in the crash.

According to multiple reports, the crash happened Thursday as the actors and crew traveled near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. It's unclear at this time what led to the van they were riding in to crash, but reports say the van flipped over after running off the road in a desert area. The Associated Press reported that the crew was working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area.

The American Jesus Netflix series starts shooting today in Mexico, based on the book by @mrmarkmillar & @PeterGrossArt. Our best to our friends @LeopoldoGout, @everardogout and all the cast! pic.twitter.com/8lX6TLx8N0 — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) April 25, 2022

The Chosen One, based on the comic book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, is about a 12-year-old boy who claims he's returned as Jesus Christ and possesses biblical powers as he vows to save mankind. Millar also created the comic books Kick-Ass, Kingsman and Jupiter's Legacy.

It's unclear at this moment how the tragedy will impact production. The series started filming in April.