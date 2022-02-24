Ty Pennington Reacts to Body Shamers' Comments on His Swimsuit Video: 'I'm Human and I Have Feelings'

Ty Pennington is putting body shamers in their place. The 57-year-old TV personality and HGTV star took to Instagram to share some reflections on aging, specifically referencing a recent goofy video in which he hiked up his board shorts and did a funny dance for his wife, Kellee Merrell.

"What was an honest moment of just trying to make my wife laugh, was then picked apart by strangers," he wrote. "Comments like 'disgusting', 'gross', 'omg he’s so old now', 'grandpa', 'he got fat' (which btw I’m pushing my stomach out but ok). And I wondered, if I was still young and fit, would I be getting the same comments? 🤔."

Pennington went on to note that there's been a recent push to accept women of all shapes and sizes, which he called "AWESOME," but added, "Maybe let’s give that same grace to men? On a daily basis I'm inundated with comments like 'NOOOo what happened to him???!!!'. Someone even commented the other day, 'lack of exercise' which I wish was the truth! I have NEVER worked out harder in my life- 7 days a week (this over 50 sh*t is no joke 😂)."

He added that since it's been 22 years since he made his television debut, he's simply grown older and no longer has "a six pack anymore or a luscious head of hair (with frosted tips 🤣)."

He then asked fans to remember, "I’m human and I have feelings. Yes, I am older but I think it’s pretty cool."

In Pennington's original video, which was posted in January, he jokingly pulled up his shorts and thrusted his hips, captioning it, "That Friday feeling 🤪."