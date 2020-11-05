Tyler Cameron on How Ex-Girlfriend Gigi Hadid Will Be as a Mother (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron couldn't be happier for Gigi Hadid and her next chapter.

In an interview with ET's Lauren Zima on Friday, the Bachelorette star opened up about Hadid's pregnancy news. The 25-year-old model is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"She is going to be the most incredible mom," Cameron says. "She is one of the sweetest, most caring people I've ever met, so I'm super excited for her."

Cameron and Hadid briefly dated at the end of last summer; by October, ET had learned they had split. However, that didn't stop some fans from congratulating Cameron on being the father of Hadid's baby on a recent Instagram Live.

Despite the jokes, he and Hadid are "good," Cameron says. Though he's single -- "I'm not worried about dating one bit," he declares -- the contractor is also looking forward to starting a family in the future.

"Yeah, I want kids. I want a whole basketball team. I need a starting five and a sixth man," he jokes.

"It also comes to whatever my wife wants, but I would love to have kids," Cameron adds. "I think more life is the most beautiful thing in the world."

For now, the 27-year-old is a proud pet parent to his rescue dog, Harley. While speaking with ET, Cameron also opened up about his new Quibi show, Barkitecture, with Delia Kenza. Each episode sees the pair work with doggie parents to build a fully customized dog house that redefines sitting in the lap of luxury. Episodes will feature Joel McHale, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Rumer Willis, and more.

"I'm a big dog lover and my background is construction, so when this opportunity came [along, I said], 'I want to be a part of this opportunity any way I can.' And it just worked out," Cameron says. "I'm so excited to share it with you guys. It's just so much fun, and it's just a fun, cute show and for all dog lovers out there."

"The build is about five days and with all the materials and supplies, it's pretty pricey," he teases of what fans can look forward to. "But, I mean, they're worth it. They’re beautiful -- and anything for our pups, right?"

Barkitecture is available to stream on Quibi.