Tyler Cameron Says He's 'In Love,' Didn't Kiss His New Girlfriend Camila Kendra Until Fifth Date

Tyler Cameron is looking to settle down with his new girlfriend, Camila Kendra. The 28-year-old Bachelorette star was on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and brought along his 26-year-old model girlfriend and his longtime pal, Matt James, who both cheered him on together in the audience.

"Do I believe in soulmates? Yes! I have two of them right here," Cameron said, pointing to James and Kendra.

Later in the show, Cameron said that he's been in love "twice," noting that one of those times is with his current girlfriend.

"Yes, [I'm] very in love," Cameron shared, but added that he was not the first one in the relationship to say the "L" word.

"She said, 'I love you,' then I came later. It's always better to come second, right?" he said, laughing. "It was at a moment of just pure, it just came out, you know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful."

Cameron added of Kendra's heartfelt confession, "She crushed it. She killed it. I wanted to say it, but I was still scared. I knew I loved her."

The couple met after Cameron slid into his lady love's DMs and they realized they only lived an hour away from one another.

"The first date was a great date, the best date I've ever had," he gushed. "We went to a restaurant. We sat there and talked for hours. We couldn't even look at the menu. I just told the lady, 'Just bring whatever.' We talked, hung out, we sat there for four hours. I had a great time."

But the two took things slow, with Cameron revealing, "I didn't even kiss her until the fifth date. She rejected me after the second kiss."

Back in February, Cameron spoke to ET, but wouldn't confirm his then-rumored romance to Kendra. He did share that he was "extremely happy" at the time.

"I keep that world private," he said of his dating life. "... There are just things I want to do for myself and work life and construction that I am excited about. That really has my focus right now. I am extremely happy. Things are going great right now. I am pushing myself in new ways and am excited to see what has all come out of it."

Cameron is currently promoting his new book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self, which is out now.