Tyler Perry Is Paying for Rayshard Brooks' Funeral and His Kids' College Education

Tyler Perry is giving back after Rayshard Brooks' death. ET has learned that Perry reached out to the family directly, wanting to do something to help during this stressful time, which included paying for Brooks' funeral and offering to pay for his children's college education.

During a press conference on Monday, attorney L. Chris Stewart announced that the 50-year-old producer will cover Brooks' funeral costs after he was fatally shot by police in Atlanta, Georgia.

"We do want to acknowledge and thank Tyler Perry, who we spoke with and who will be taking care of the funeral for the family," Stewart said. "It's support like that and it's people who are actually in this community, that love the community, that want healing, and [want] families like this to never have to go through something like this. It's a step forward."

"We want to thank him for such a generous move," he added.

ET can confirm Perry also offered to pay for the college education for all four of Brooks' children -- daughters Blessing, 8, Memory, 2, and Dream, 1, as well as his 14-year-old son, Mekai -- as People first reported.

Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was fatally shot by police at a Wendy's drive-thru after officials said he resisted arrest and stole an officer's taser.

An autopsy found that Brooks suffered two gunshot wounds to his back and he died of organ injuries and blood loss, the Fulton County Medical Examiner said on Sunday. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Less than a day after Brooks' death, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down from her role. Former Assistant Chief Rodney Bryant, who is black, will serve as the city's interim police chief.

Additionally, Garrett Rolfe, the officer who fatally shot Brooks, was fired. Devin Brosnan, another officer at the scene, was placed on administrative duty.

Brooks' death has sparked another wave of intense protests against police brutality and racial injustice in Atlanta.