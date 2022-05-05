Tyler Perry Seeks Answers for Police-Involved Disappearance in 'Never Seen Again' Series Premiere

The trailer highlights the first episode's mystery, which features a case that caught the eye of award-winning filmmaker Tyler Perry. "I was shocked and outraged. I had to get involved," Perry says of the case. "I immediately thought, 'What can I do to help? What can I do to bring attention to this?'"



Terrance Williams, a 27-year-old Black man, disappeared in Naples, Florida, in 2004 after he was last seen getting into a Collier County sheriff's patrol car. Initially, the officer claimed he never met Williams, but after questioning by police investigators, he said he gave Williams a ride to a gas station. But those claims came under suspicion when another man, Felipe Santos, disappeared after getting into the same officer’s car.



"They're both disappearing with the same deputy after being put in the same deputy’s car," Perry says. "If this is a coincidence, then he is the most unlucky man in the world, that this could actually be something that happened to him twice. I just don’t see how that is possible. And I think that anybody in law enforcement can look at this and go, 'What happened to them?'"