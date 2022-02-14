Tyrese Gibson's Mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, Dies After Hospitalization

Tyrese Gibson's mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, has died after a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Tyrese announced the sad news Monday on his Instagram.

He shared a sad video of him holding on to and rubbing his mother's hand as he tearfully said his goodbyes.

"Rest in peace mom," Tyrese can be heard saying through his tears. "You fought, mom. You fought. Oh my god, I'm so sorry this happened, mom. Jesus."

He went on to speak to his mother, promising to hold her hand throughout the rest of his life, as she did for him, when he was a child.

"I'm gonna hold your hand for the rest of my life, OK? Everywhere I go, I'm gonna hold your hand the way you held my hand when I was a kid," Tyrese promised. "Every journey this life takes me to from here on, you're gonna hold my hand mom, OK?"

He then thanked all those who have been praying for his mother's recovery in the caption, sharing that he lost his "sweet Valentine."

"On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away….. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this…….," Tyrese captioned the heartbreaking post. "May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother….."

Tyrese's announcement was met with words of support in the comments from fans, friends and fellow celebs, including his Baby Boy co-star, Snoop Dogg, who lost his mother in October.

"Stay strong I’ll come c u this week if u like to pray with u and hug u🌹🙏🏾💖," Snoop commented.

The 43-year-old actor and singer has been asking his fans for prayers for his mother throughout her hospitalization. He first shared on Instagram that she was in a coma and hospitalized in the ICU on Feb. 5.

"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," he wrote. "I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I'm there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this…"

He later shared that he received heartbreaking news upon arriving at the hospital.

"The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there's pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around," he wrote. "I paused, and in my most sincere voice I asked him…. You ever heard of a man name Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him…… Ha paused and couldn't respond…!!"

Tyrese also posted a photo of himself holding his mother's hand.

"Keep fighting mother………," he wrote. "Please mother, we need You……."

The Fast and Furious star recently thanked his loved ones and his fans for their support.

"Sorry I can't take every call or respond to every text message just please keep praying for mommy dearest I am overwhelmed by your outpouring of love," he wrote. "Headed back to the hospital I just got another really bad phone call…. Jesus I love you and I trust whatever you decide to do in this moment……"