'Uncoupled' Teaser: Neil Patrick Harris Gets the Darren Star Treatment in New Netflix Series

After creating hits like Sex and the City, Younger and Emily in Paris, Darren Star has teamed up with Modern Family co-executive producer Jeffrey Richman on the Netflix series, Uncoupled, starring Neil Patrick Harris.

In the first official look at the upcoming comedy, Harris plays Michael, whose life is upended after his husband of 17 years suddenly leaves him and is forced to navigate New York City as a newly single gay man in his mid-forties.

In addition to Harris, the series stars Tisha Campbell as Michael’s business partner, Suzanne; Emerson Brooks as TV weatherman Billy; Brooks Ashmanskas as art dealer Stanley; and Marcia Gay Harden as a socialite named Claire.

The series should not be confused with the former How I Met Your Mother star’s real-life marriage to David Burtka. The two celebrated their 17th anniversary last year, with Harris recalling on Instagram how his decision to go on his first date with Burtka was the “best decision ever.”

Netflix

Netflix

Uncoupled, meanwhile, marks Harris’ first starring TV role since playing Count Olaf on Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events and his acclaimed supporting appearance as Henry Coltrane on the HBO Max hit It’s a Sin.

Uncoupled premieres Friday, July 29 on Netflix.

