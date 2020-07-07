Usain Bolt Shares First Photos of Daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt

Usain Bolt is one happy dad!

The 33-year-old Olympic sprinter took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing the first official pics of his newborn daughter. In the caption, Bolt revealed that he and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, named their baby girl Olympia Lightning Bolt.

"I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u," he gushed in the caption. "I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face."

"Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt," he continued. "I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday 😂😂😂.."

Bennett took to her own page, sharing a few additional snaps from the sweet photo shoot. "My gift... Olympia Lightning Bolt," she captioned one of the posts.

Andrew Holness, the prime minister of Jamaica, was the first to announce the exciting news that Bennett had given birth back in May, tweeting, "Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt (@usainbolt) and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!"

The proud parents revealed back in January that they were expecting a child together. Bolt shared the happy news on Instagram at the time, alongside a stunning shot of Bennett showing off her bump in a red gown.

"I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE," he marveled.

