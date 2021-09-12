Uzo Aduba Reveals She Secretly Married Robert Sweeting Last Year

Surprise! Uzo Aduba is a married woman!

TheIn Treatment star revealed her happy news on her first anniversary, sharing with fans and followers that she secretly married filmmaker Robert Sweeting last year.

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible," Aduba captioned a pic from her wedding day, quoting Nora Ephron's iconic line from the Billy Crystal-Meg Ryan rom-com When Harry Met Sally.

"For some, it feels like we wait our whole lives for our someone," she shared. "My love, I’m so happy my life started last year with you."

It's been an emotional year for Aduba, who won her second Emmy Award last fall for playing Shirley Chisholm in the FX limited series Mrs. America. This year she's nominated again, for the first time in a leading category, for her role as Dr. Brooke Taylor on HBO's In Treatment. Taking over the role of the series' lead psychologist was especially daunting for the actress as she was mourning her mother, Nonyem, who died just 10 days before Aduba started production on the new show.

"The simple truth is, I would not be here without that woman. Period. End of story," she told ET earlier this year. "I’ve never had a greater champion, a bigger supporter. She inspired me and encouraged me and my siblings every step of the way into believing that anything was possible that we could be and do anything even before I believed it."

Looking back on the experience from the on the other side, Aduba admitted she "was tested in a way I’d never been," she said at the time. "And I was just very happy that I passed."

See more from the interview in the video below.