Valerie Bertinelli Tearfully Says 'It's Been Rough' Since Death of Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli has had a hard time since ex-husband Eddie Van Halen's October death. The 60-year-old actress appeared on Monday's episode of the Today show and admitted that "it's been rough" and "very bittersweet" since the rocker's death.

Bertinelli and Van Halen got married in 1981 and welcomed their now-29-year-old son, Wolfgang, in 1991. They separated in 2001 and divorced in 2007, but remained amicable.

"It's hard," she said. "... I've gone to text [Eddie] a few dozen times. It's like, 'Oh, no, I can't text him right now.'"

Despite the loss, Bertinelli said she and her son are "doing OK."

"We spent the holidays together," she shared. "I'll see him later today. We've been spending a lot of time together."

“It’s been rough.” -Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) on the death of her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen pic.twitter.com/Vw5QTEmDJu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 4, 2021

Following Van Halen's death, Bertinelli paid tribute to him on Twitter, and later shared throwback photos from their time together.

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang," she wrote. "Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."

