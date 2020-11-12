'Vampire Diaries' Star Candice Accola King Welcomes Baby No. 2

Candice Accola King's family just got a little bigger!

The former Vampire Diaries star and husband Joe King welcomed their second child together, a baby girl they named Josephine June. The actress shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers and friends on Thursday. Sharing a photo of her newborn holding her finger, Candice shared that she gave birth on Dec. 1.

"Last week our baby girl flew into the world and into our hearts ♥️ We love you Josephine June King! 12/1/20," Candice, who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Florence May, captioned the sweet snap. The comments section quickly filled up with congratulatory messages for the family.

Meanwhile, The Fray guitarist also announced his daughter's birth, sharing the first photo of his new bundle of joy in his arms.

"It is now one of the best years of my life, truly grateful to welcome our Josephine June King, born Dec 1st, 2020," he captioned the pic. "I’m also very proud she looks just like her momma @candiceking who is a warrior woman goddess, I’m lucky to create this perfect love with you."

Candice and Joe got married in 2014, three years after they first met, and one year after she starred in The Fray's music video for "Love Don't Die." The musician is also father to two daughters from a previous relationship.

Candice, meanwhile, revealed she was expecting her second baby in August during her podcast, Directionally Challenged, with co-host Kayla Ewell.

"Something I have not shared yet on this podcast is that I'm actually pregnant. I've got a bun in the oven," Candice shared at the time. "I'm a little over five months, so it's been the entirety of the whole quarantine experience and everything that 2020 has brought us this year. And it's been a journey, to say the least."

She then shared her pregnancy journey with her fans on Instagram, updating them on her growing baby bump and stunning maternity pics.

Congrats to the happy family!