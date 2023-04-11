'Vanderpump Rules' Preview: Ariana Questions Tom's Apparent Obsession With Saying Raquel's Name

Scandoval is raging on. As the lead-up to Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss plays out on Vanderpump Rules, Bravo released a first look at an upcoming episode of the series, in which Ariana Madix questions Sandoval's apparent obsession with saying Leviss' name.

The seven-minute sneak peek starts with Leviss and Tom Schwartz kissing, after which Leviss tells the cameras she feels "giddy" and Schwartz admits to his new flame that the situation feels "illegal," given that his ex, Katie Maloney, is close by. While Schwartz asks Leviss to keep their make-out quiet, she reminds him that many people just witnessed their kiss and cheered them on.

Maloney does find out about the kiss shortly thereafter, as she tells the cameras, "I feel like somebody has punched me in the gut and then kicked me in the face. The people cheering Tom and Raquel on, not one of those people care about me. I feel so much hate inside of me. I hate them both, but I hate Tom more. Raquel, f**k her, but Tom owes me more than this."

Lala Kent is Team Katie, calling Leviss "a disgusting swamp creature" after she learns of the make-out session.

After Schwartz and Leviss' kissing antics, they, along with some others, head to a hotel room to continue their partying. Sandoval is part of that group and immediately zeroes in on Leviss while Madix is in earshot.

"Raquel! Raquel!" Sandoval exclaims, much to Madix's annoyance.

"Tom, stop! You're acting weird," his then-girlfriend says. "Why are you saying 'Raquel, Raquel, Raquel?'"

"'Cause she f**king made out with Schwartz," he answers, causing both him and Leviss to laugh.

"It was just a moment, but a lot of people cheered," Leviss tells a shocked Madix. "We just had a cute little moment and he was like, 'I'm down to make out if you are.'"

To the cameras, Madix worries that Schwartz and Leviss' moment puts the group "right back where we started if not 10 feet underground" in terms of drama.

Sandoval continues the conversation by telling Leviss, "Raquel, Raquel, here's Schwartz's room key," prompting Madix to tell him, "Tom, get the f**k out of here. Tom, you're the worst."

Back in Maloney's room, she tells her friends about a text she just sent Schwartz, which read, "I hate you. The anger and hatred I feel for you is unlike anything you can imagine. I'm never going to speak to you or talk to you again."

In a separate clip from the upcoming episode, Maloney reacts once more to Schwartz's make-out session.

"I want to light them both on f**king fire," Maloney tells her pals. "What he did crossed every f**king line. There's no coming back from this."

When ET spoke with Maloney in February, she expressed similar feelings about the situation.

It just made me realize that this person, under no circumstances, will never respect me and will just continue to humiliate me," Maloney told ET of Schwartz's kiss, which went against the one thing she asked of him when they called off their more than decade-long romance last year.

"That was part of us moving forward in this friendship and kind of trying to maintain a friendship and boundaries and comfortability," she said of her request that they not hook up within their mutual friend group. "I thought that would help us, because it's toxic. I didn't want us to be a Vanderpump Rules statistic where it becomes very incestuous."

"It felt like just such a slap in the face. Truly. I wasn't trying to control the man," she added. "He's free to do what he wanted, but it was the fact that we really had multiple conversations and were pretty much on the same page about it all, and I couldn't wrap my head around it."

As for how she felt about Leviss after the fact, Maloney told ET, "My opinion of her couldn't be lower." That low opinion sunk even more after Leviss' affair with Sandoval amid Sandoval's long-term romance with Madix became public last month.

"I can confidently say f**k you to her, because I gave you every opportunity. I was so kind to you when I didn't have to be, but I was," Maloney said on the Give Them Lala podcast. "And the fact that you didn't really step up or really appreciate that or recognize that, and you just walked all over that and took a giant dump on it? Like, you're an idiot and I don't care. I don’t care what's coming to you right now. You deserve it."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays on Bravo.