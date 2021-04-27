'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Gives Birth to Baby Girl With Brock Davies

Scheana Shay has welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend, Brock Davies! The 35-year-old Vanderpump Rules star announced her baby's birth on Tuesday after posting about going into labor in her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

"My heart is SO FULL 🤍," Shay captioned a sweet pic of her and Davies with their bundle of joy. "On the morning of 4/26/21 we welcomed to the world Summer Moon Honey Davies, weighing in at 6lbs 12 oz."

However, the reality star's birth experience wasn't an easy one. "Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome," she shared. "My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here."

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai," Shay concluded her post. "We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!!"

On Sunday, Shay shared a mirror selfie of her bare baby bump in a black bra and underwear, writing, "How it started.... @ 40 weeks..." She quickly followed that up with a shot of her arm rocking a hospital bracelet and Davies in the background, writing, "How it's going... 40 weeks, one day... #itsallhappening," and tagging her baby's account, @minischeana.

Scheana Shay/Instagram Stories

Scheana Shay/Instagram Stories

Proud dad Davies gushed about his girlfriend after the birth, writing, "I also feel useless in comparison to watching such an amazing experience, I was all hands on deck to support @scheana who was wonderwoman."

Brock Davies/Instagram Stories

The couple first announced that they were expecting a baby back in October.

"IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!!," she captioned a photo of herself and Davies holding a positive pregnancy test and ultrasound picture on Instagram: "We are expecting our rainbow baby!!! 🌈👶🏻."

The following month, the reality star revealed she and Davies were expecting a little girl. Alongside photos from her gender reveal, Shay exclaimed: "IT’S A GIRL!!! 🎀 I can't wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with unicorns and rainbows!"

The couple's happy news came just months after Shay shared that she had suffered a miscarriage. "So a few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant," she told listeners during an episode of her Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast in June before going into detail about losing the baby. “We get home from dinner and not to be graphic, but I went to the bathroom and there was blood. And I know that it’s normal to spot in the first trimester," she shared. "So I’m like, ‘OK, this is more than I would like to see. But like, I’m OK. I’m OK. Like, it’s going to be OK.'”

However, things, unfortunately, were not OK, as Shay would later learn when she went to the doctor. "There was just nothing progressing, nothing growing inside," Shay continued. "There were just parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t. So obviously, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited and then to just, like, be excited for a few weeks and then it’s just, like, gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process."

Shay spoke with ET in January 2019 about her decision to freeze her eggs. “It's been on my mind for the last two and a half years,” she explained. “I just didn't have time to do it until now and once we finished filming [season 7 of Vanderpump Rules], I did my traveling in October. I went to Iceland, I did all these amazing things, I was like, 'OK, you know what? Now's the time, I'm doing it now. If I don't do it now, I'm never gonna do it. I'm gonna keep talking about it.' So, I just woke up one day, stopped birth control and decided I'm doing this now.”