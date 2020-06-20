Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Capri's First Birthday With Emotional Post

Capri Bryant is one! Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter turned a year old on Saturday. To celebrate the birthday girl, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her late husband cradling their little one. In her heartbreaking note, she explained that her "Koko Bean" was named after her "dearly missed daddy."

"Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!! God Bless you sweet princess. ❤️," Vanessa captioned the post. "Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. 'Koko-Bean' named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant ❤️We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy."

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, both died in a helicopter crash in January. Since their deaths, Vanessa and her daughters -- Natalie, Bianka and Capri -- have had to celebrate a number of milestones without their family members.

Just last month, Capri took her first steps. Vanessa posted the major accomplishment on her Instagram, writing, "My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean ❤️Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today. 🌟🎉."

In the video, Vanessa reaches out her arms to Capri, who then walks over to her to the delight of everyone in the room. "I knew you were going to do it," the excited mom exclaims before showering her daughter with kisses.

This week, Vanessa explained why she and her 17-year-old daughter decided to block fan pages on Instagram. The widow explained that it's been "ready hard" for her and Natalia to constantly see images of the late basketball player and Gianna.

"Thx so much of all the 💜," Vanessa began. "@nataliabryant and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it's been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages. Blocking the fan pages has helped change the algorithm."

"We 💜 you all but please understand that we had to do this for our own healing not because we don't appreciate your 💜," she added. "Xo."

The late Los Angeles Laker, meanwhile, will be honored during Sunday's virtual 2020 ESPYS. ESPN announced that this year's show will include "a love letter to Kobe Bryant from the people of Los Angeles, featuring a performance by Snoop Dogg."

