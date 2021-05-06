Vanessa Bryant Gets Birthday Tributes from Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé and More

Kim shared both a pic of herself with both Kobe and the birthday girl, as well as a second shot that also included Khloe Kardashian and Vanessa's eldest daughter, 18-year-old Natalia.

"Happy Birthday gorgeous girl," Kim wrote. "You are so loved!!!!"

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Beyoncé opted to share a birthday message on her website, posting a throwback photo of Vanessa along with a note that read, "Happy Birthday Vanessa Bryant."

Beyonce

Meanwhile, Ciara posted both a pic and a video with Vanessa. The sweet selfie featured a blue-haired Ciara posing with her arm around the mom of four.

Vanessa and Kobe shared Natalia, as well as Bianka, 4, Capri, 1, and Gianna, who died with her dad in a January 2020 helicopter crash at age 14.

"One time 4 the birthday girl," Ciara wrote. "@VanessaBryant love you so much."

Instagram / Ciara

The video Ciara shared showed her and Vanessa giggling while on a ski lift, with Ciara writing, "Always love seeing you laugh, HBD V!"

Instagram / Ciara

La La also got in on the birthday love, sharing a pool pic with Vanessa.

"Happy birthday Queen Mamba @vanessabryant this is one of my favorite pictures of us," she wrote. "Just a reminder to always keep that big beautiful smile and that I’ll always have your back no matter what!! Love u always. HAPPY BIRTHDAY"

Vanessa thanked her pals for the birthday love with a post of her own, sharing a pic of herself celebrating at Disneyland.

"Thank you for all my birthday wishes," she wrote. "Love you! Xo, VB."

