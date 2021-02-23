Vanessa Bryant Slams Meek Mill’s ‘Insensitive’ Kobe Bryant Lyric: 'This Lacks Respect and Tact'

Vanessa Bryant is calling out Meek Mill over a controversial lyric in a recent song. Vanessa took to her Instagram story on Monday to share some strong words about the lyric, which refers to her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

The leaked song "Don’t Worry" has been drawing the ire of fans for days as it has been circulating online, but Vanessa turned up the heat with her comments directed at the artist, calling the lyric in his song "extremely insensitive."

In "Don't Worry," Mill raps, "This b**ch I’m f**kin’ always tell me that she love me, but she ain’t ever showed me / Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe."

"Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period," Vanessa wrote. "I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this."

"If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband," she continued. "This lacks respect and tact."

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Mill previously shot down critics who had slammed the lyric, tweeting on Feb. 17, "Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it.... y’all internet antics cannot stop me ....s**t like zombie land or something! Lol."

He later wrote, "People be texting me like don’t let the net get you down lol i be like don’t let it get you down I didn’t even see that sh*t prolly won’t either Gem stone live right now."

However, Mill's response towards the criticism seemed to get more intense following Vanessa's post. Shortly after she shared her remarks, Mill tweeted, "I’m going back savage in this s**t ... f#%k ya feelings!"

It's unclear if the tweet was directed toward Vanessa or anyone in particular, although many commenters assumed, considering the timing, that it was his reaction.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died -- along with six other passengers and the pilot-- in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California.

Vanessa has often posted memorials celebrating her late husband and daughter's legacies and worked to keep their memories alive with touching tributes and heartfelt throwback post. See the video below for more on her efforts to honor Kobe's life.