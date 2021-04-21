Vanessa Hudgens on Ashley Tisdale Being a New Mom (Exclusive)

Vanessa Hudgens can't wait to meet Ashley Tisdale's daughter! The 32-year-old actress told ET's Katie Krause that, while she hasn't met her High School Musical co-star's newest addition yet, she's excited to do so.

The women largely spent quarantine apart, but were able to squeeze in a visit just before Tisdale gave birth to her and husband Christopher French's first child, a daughter named Jupiter, in March.

"I'm so excited to meet her and sing to her because apparently she's really into that," Hudgens said of the newborn. "... I think it's been so challenging for everyone in these times to see people you love. But I'm very excited to meet little Jupiter."

Hudgens also praised baby Jupiter's name, telling ET, "I love it. I think it's so cute."

"I feel like it was something that Ash had for a minute, and she told me, and it got me emotional because I was like, 'That's so unique, and so precious, and celestial,'" she said. "And I'm all about celestial."

Last November, Hudgens told ET that Tisdale and French were going to "make such incredible parents."

"I am just over the moon for her and Chris," she said. "... I cannot believe it still, but I'm very emotional and very excited about it."

In her most recent ET interview, Hudgens noted that "so many of my girlfriends are having babies right now, and they're all popping out, and I'm like, 'Cool. So you're a mom now. That's wild.'"

While some of Hudgens' friends are busy becoming moms, the actress is teaming up with another pal, Oliver Trevena, to start a business. The pair co-founded Caliwater, a cactus-based functional beverage that's set to launch later this month.

The idea for the drink sparked three years ago, when Hudgens was on a road trip through New Mexico and was "living on these prickly pear margaritas."

"It was the only place I had seen them, and I was obsessed," Hudgens recalled. "... I started doing more research on it and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this has so much going for it that is really untapped.'"

The benefits of cactus water, Hudgens said, include antioxidants and antiviral qualities. The "miracle plan" can also regulate blood sugar levels and improve hydration all while tasting "really refreshing," according to Hudgens.

It was those benefits that inspired Hudgens and Trevena to co-found the company.

"We've just been putting our heads together as far as the branding goes, the cans, the imagery that you're seeing, the taste, the whole thing," she said. "It's very involved. We're both so proud of Caliwater."

On top of Caliwater, Hudgens recently wrapped filming of Tick, Tick... Boom! and The Princess Switch 3.

The actress noted that she's been told the Lin-Manuel Miranda-led Tick, Tick... Boom has "one of the best director cuts people have seen." As for Princess Switch 3, Hudgens promised it will be the "biggest out of all" of the flicks in the franchise when it hits Netflix this holiday season.

"This is very Fiona-centric and a bit of her redemption story," Hudgens teased of the plot. "... We've got a lot going on in this one. We definitely got to play up physical comedy a bit more. There's a little bit of action in it. It's fun and exciting. There's some new love interests, which is always great."

With all that and more in the pipeline for Hudgens, she doesn't have plans to slow down anytime soon.

"There's a lot of things that are in the works as of now... Producing is something that I've just taken up recently, and definitely leaning into a lot more, and developing projects," she said. "... We can't really wait around for someone else to take the wheel. We have to do it ourselves. So keep dreaming, and keep speaking it into existence."