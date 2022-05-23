Vanessa Hudgens to Host 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards have found their host! Vanessa Hudgens is set to helm the upcoming awards show, which will honor top favorites in entertainment in a star-studded ceremony, set to air live from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, June 5.

Originally set to be a two-night event, theMovie & TV Awardshave been recombined this year. Hudgens will host theMovie & TV Awards starting at 8 p.m. PT/ET, which will be immediately followed by the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at 10 p.m. PT/ET, honoring the best in reality television. A host for the UNSCRIPTED part of the show has yet to be announced.

Hudgens returns to the MTV stage following a highly acclaimed hosting stint in 2020 for the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special.

Top nominees on the scripted side this year include Spider-Man: No Way Home with seven nods, Euphoria with six, and The Batman with four, while on the unscripted side, RuPaul’s Drag Race earned four nominations, while Selling Sunset and Summer House nabbed three apiece.

The 2022 ceremony will also feature new categories such as Best Song, Best Reality Return, Here For The Hookup and more!

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on MTV.