Vince Gill Cancels Upcoming Shows After Wife Amy Grant's Hospitalization

Vince Gill has canceled his upcoming shows amid his wife, Amy Grant's, hospitalization. In a statement to ET on Friday, Gill's rep confirmed that the 65-year-old singer's concerts on July 28, 29 and 30 have been canceled "due to an unforeseen family emergency."

"Unfortunately the show is not expected to be rescheduled at this time," Gill's rep told ET of his client's shows in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Tysons, Virginia. "Ticket refunds should be requested at point of purchase."

Gill's cancellations came the day after Grant's rep confirmed to ET that the "That's What Love Is For" singer was taken to Vanderbilt hospital and treated for cuts and abrasions after taking a fall while out on a bike ride with a friend. Grant had on a helmet at the time of the accident and is stable, her rep said.

The rep additionally confirmed that the singer was admitted and stayed overnight in the hospital as a precaution, and was staying another night for observation and treatment.

Shortly thereafter, Grant's team took to the 61-year-old singer's Instagram account to address her health.

"Thank you to all of you offering prayers and well wishes for Amy after her bike crash yesterday. She is in the hospital receiving treatment, but in stable condition," Grant's team's statement read. "She is expected to go home later this week where she will continue to heal. Your kind thoughts and heartfelt prayers are felt and received. Amy was wearing her helmet and we would remind you all to do the same!"

John Shearer/Getty Images

Gill and Grant tied the knot in 2000. They share a 21-year-old daughter, Corrina. Gill is also dad to Jenny, 40, from a previous relationship, while Grant has Gloria, 33, Matthew, 35, and Sarah, 30, with her ex.