Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts.

The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.

"We've been trying to move forward with love and with prayer, and we've literally been finding out that that isn't working," Fox told ET's Kevin Frazier at the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala hosted by Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson on Saturday.

"So I thought maybe a little extra tough love in there, that maybe that's what Kanye is missing," she continued. "I believe more than anything else, he's missing his mother -- somebody that would say, 'Now, boy, you done went too far.'"

Fox calls the musician a "wonderful artist" and said that she would "hate to see his legacy tarnish with this, the outbursts."

In an appearance on a recent episode of Revolt TV's Drink Champs, West falsely claimed that Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose and not from former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck. The late Floyd's family responded with an announcement that they would be filing a $250 million lawsuit against him for the defamatory comments.

Before that, the 45-year-old rapper and designer stepped out in a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, prompting a firestorm of criticism and public feuds. Then, West followed it up with shocking anti-Semitic comments, in which he threatened to go "death con 3" on Jewish people. Since then, top brands including Balenciaga and Vogue have cut ties with him.

"Kanye, if I can say this to you, my brother -- if you need help, don't be afraid to go get it," Fox said. "Please do, because it's just -- don't ruin your legacy like this. You have four beautiful children that don't need to see Daddy's legacy absolutely destroyed like that."

Fox's comments come as West's ex, Kim Kardashian, has spoken out against hate speech. The former couple shares four children together -- North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," Kardashian wrote on Monday.

"Kim has not spoken to Kanye. She is doing her best to co-parent with him in a safe way for her children," a source recently told ET.