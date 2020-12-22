'Waiting To Exhale' Star Angela Bassett Reflects on Working With Whitney Houston 25 Years Later (Exclusive)

It has been 25 years since the romantic drama Waiting to Exhale first hit theaters, and star Angela Bassett is taking a look back at the iconic film. The celebrated actress is reflecting on her experiences on set, and working alongside the late, great Whitney Houston.

"You know, working with Whitney... we were all such a fan. So to come to know each other, to play cards, to go bowling, to that regular simple joys of life stuff? It was great," Bassett recently told ET's Kevin Frazier. "It was an awesome opportunity."

In the beloved drama, Bassett and Houston play best friends who -- along with two other girlfriends, played by Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine -- come together to vent, share stories about their tumultuous love lives, and support one another.

"I say it still holds up," Bassett said of the film, which still enjoys a huge fan base even a quarter-century after its release on Dec. 22, 1995. "To that point we hadn't soon film that told the lives of older Black women. [And] it was the first of a film that featured women for women, so it was really you know a trailblazer."

Bassett also commemorated the milestone on Instagram, sharing a still from the movie and reflecting on its legacy.

"Hey everybody you good? I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since #waitingtoexhale came out," she wrote. "We made some magic on that set, didn’t we?"

For more on the acclaimed film, check out the video below.

Meanwhile, Bassett's latest project, Pixar's Soul, debuts Dec. 25 on Disney+.